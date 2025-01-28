We're smack-dab in the middle of winter here in Washington, and yet, the thought of Daylight Saving Time is already creeping in. And let's be honest, who doesn't need a little more vitamin D during these gloomy winter months?

Get our free mobile app

Daylight Saving Time 2025 in Washington: What You Need to Know

Didn't we pass a law to change Daylight Saving Time in Washington State? Now, you might remember that our Legislature actually passed a law to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Sounds great, right? More sunshine all year round! Unfortunately, it's not that simple.

See, federal law currently governs time zones, and states aren't allowed to independently decide on Daylight Saving Time. So, while we've taken the step to say "yes, please!" to permanent sunshine, we're still waiting for the green light from the big guys in Washington D.C.

When Will Daylight Saving Time Start in WA - What You Need to Know Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

I've been digging around for DST updates and it seems like there's been some movement on this front. There's a growing movement nationwide to ditch the back-and-forth time changes, and some federal legislation is in the works.

Fingers crossed that we'll see some action soon!

In the meantime, get ready to adjust those clocks! Remember, even if we don't get to enjoy permanent Daylight Saving Time this year, we can still savor those extra precious hours of sunshine when we spring forward next month.

When Is Daylight Saving Time 2025?

Mark your calendars! This year, we spring forward on March 9th. That means an extra hour of sunshine in the evenings – more time for walks, gardening, or just enjoying a leisurely dinner on the patio.

Thank goodness it's been a fairly easy winter this year and we are finally on the downhill slide toward Spring!

6 Vital Things to Remember About Washington Springtime Driving