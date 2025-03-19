If you think splitting the chores with your spouse 50-50 is going to make the resentment and inequality in your relationship magically disappear . . . NOPE.

According to a book called "Spousonomics", couples who divide chores right down the middle end up just as unhappy as other couples.

How should chores be split in a household?

The decision on how you split up household chores and duties is as unique and diverse as families themselves. And getting the kids involved (if there are any, is always a good idea)

But who does what?

A good option is to first see who would like to 'volunteer' to do certain things they may find less difficult.

Take turns doing the easier chores and take turns with the more difficult chores. If at all possible 'buddy up'! Two people working on one difficult task makes it less difficult and sometimes it can be a fun challenge together.

Change the chore chart around so that each person has their turn at doing the things they don't mind so much as well as the more difficult tasks they hate.

A good reminder is that when everything is done and the house looks great, you can celebrate with a movie and popcorn night or going to the park or an outing that you've been wanting to experience.

Chores shouldn't be left to one person in the relationship. It's always a good thing to learn how to do new things so split up the chores in a way you can agree upon!

And by all means get the kids doing chores early in life so they learn they can incorporate their chores into their daily lives, without it feeling so taxing.

Research shows kids who learn how to manage their chores at home do better with managing their school work. And kids also feel a sense of accomplishment for a job well done.

The authors of "Spousonomics" say the best plan is to split up the chores based on whoever can do each one QUICKER.

That way you'll get through them faster and have more time to enjoy as a couple.

To make sure it doesn't end up where one person is better at EVERY chore . . . and then DOING every chore . . . find the chores where neither of you are particularly skilled and figure out who should learn how to handle it.

If neither of you has a clue how to work the lawn mower, the person who has more time figures it out.

While dividing the chores equally doesn't always work, Yahoo.com says men who contribute to the household chores are happier!

How ever you decide to manage the chores in your home, good luck! I always found a good chore chart and checklist a necessity. If I can't check it off the list I don't even want to do it! Send me an app chat and tell me what works for you!

Get our free mobile app

Women in Washington Should Especially Avoid Being Alone in These 10 Places Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby