Here’s What to Expect on WA Mountain Passes This Weekend

If you are headed out of the Tri-Cities this weekend, be aware of some of the other mountain passes that could be experiencing a ton of snow over the weekend.

Weekend Weather: How WA Passes Are Looking Now

While the Columbia Basin will experience above-average temperatures and windy conditions, some of the passes might be more of a challenge for you.

Here’s the latest on mountain-pass/highway conditions in Washington for this weekend (as of early December 2025):

According to the WSDOT:

State Route 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, is closed for the season as of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 4. The closure affects the stretch from the Ross Dam trailhead (milepost 134) to the Silver Star gate (milepost 171), covering critical high-elevation points including Rainy Pass and Washington Pass.

WA Mountain Pass Update: Weekend Conditions at a Glance

Because of avalanche risk and heavy snow loads, crews closed the pass early this winter.

For other routes like Stevens Pass (US 2), Snoqualmie Pass (I-90), etc., even if “no restrictions” are showing, winter driving rules may still apply (snow, ice, slick roads).

The official advice from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) remains: slow down, be prepared for snowy/icy patches, carry chains or traction devices, and check real-time pass reports before heading out.

So at this time, you should be ok traveling many of the Washington State passes, but be prepared for weather changes at any time. You can always check out our station app before you go.