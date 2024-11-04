See How Washington Healthplanfinder is Changing the Game

How to Apply for Health Insurance Coverage

Navigating health insurance can be a daunting task, especially for women juggling multiple roles—whether as moms, freelancers, or caregivers. In Washington State, where access to affordable health coverage is essential, many face unique challenges.

A recent article out of Seattle, of Open Enrollment shows you how to best find Health and Dental Insurance for your families.

Many people struggle to find affordable healthcare insurance

For years, I worked as a part-time radio host at three separate radio stations, clocking in 13 hours a day on air, but I still considered 'part-time' and wasn't offered health insurance. At the same time, I was working as a self-employed musician.

I struggled to find affordable options, often paying up to $1,000 a month. When I was diagnosed with skin cancer, I realized how crucial insurance is—it saved me from a $20,000 surgery bill.

Affordable Health Insurance should be available to all

Thankfully, I found Washington Healthplan Finder, a resource that helped me secure affordable coverage tailored to my situation. This experience reinforced my belief that quality healthcare should be a right, not a luxury.

Now, I’m grateful to have employer-sponsored insurance at 98.3 The Key, but I know many people still face hurdles in finding the right plan.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by health insurance options, know that you’re not alone. Washington Healthplan Finder offers a sliding fee scale to help those on tight budgets.

Let’s advocate for accessible healthcare for all, ensuring we can prioritize our health without breaking the bank.

I worked with Kevin Huestead a long-time Tri-Citian at advisorhealthbenefits.com who was a lifesaver when it came to getting me insured before my surgery.

Send me an app chat anytime and thanks for listening and reading our articles!

