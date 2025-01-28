WA DOT Closes Down Westbound I-82 Near Yakima After Accident

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a semi-truck accident caused a westbound I-82 to close near Yakima.



Traffic Alert: WA DOT Closes Westbound I-82 After Crash Near Yakima

If you are traveling to Seattle and Ellensburg today, the WA DOT has closed parts of I-82 due to a fuel spill and accident involving a semi-truck hitting the Yakima River bridge.

Westbound I-82 Near Yakima Shut Down Following Major Accident

In a Facebook posting, the WA DOT described the delay and closure for motorist travel through the area of Yakima:

HEADS UP, YAKIMA AREA TRAVELERS: Westbound I-82 is closed at Exit 31 due to a semi-truck collision, which has resulted in damage to the Yakima River Bridge and a fuel spill.

The closure is at Exit 31 to detour traffic onto WB US 12 around the collision scene. WA DOT need to do an inspection of the Yakima River Bridge and the fuel will need to be cleaned up, so the closure will likely continue into the afternoon.

So if you are traveling to the Yakima area, the accident cleanup could take some time be aware of the delay or take an alternative route.

