WA DOT Answers The Question: Plane, Drone Or UFO?

Washington Department Of Transportation: Plane, Drone, Or UFO?

All those reports of flying drones around Washington State these last few months have people concerned but the Washington State Department of Transportation has some updates for you.



WA DOT Asks That You Look Up In The Sky And Don't Shoot!

As the old Superman saying goes "It's a bird, it's a plane", the WA DOT is asking people not to shoot down drones in the air and reminding folks that shooting down a drone is a federal offense.

In a blog posted by the Washington State Department of Transportation, the WA DOT is reminding observers that anything with lights like planes and drones that have lights flashing aren't hiding and need to be left alone.

The WA DOT is starting to use drones for maintenance and inspection over areas of Washington State so be aware of those drones flying high above.

The WA DOT has made a list of what to expect when you see a drone in the air:

1) Most aerial phenomena can be explained

2) Do not shoot guns, lasers, or high-powered lights at flying objects

3) Seeing a drone does not mean it is doing something wrong.

4) DOT says not to confront drone pilots while they are flying their drones and lastly If you feel a drone is operating illegally or not following FAA regulations, you should call local law enforcement or e-mail the FAA to report the sighting at 7-anm-sea-fsdo@faa.gov.

You can read more on drones and their usage with the Washington State Department of Transportation here.

