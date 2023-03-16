WA DOE Opens Up Free Tours at Hanford for Reactor B and Site

How Can I Take A Tour Of The Hanford Nuclear Site In Washington State?

One of my favorite experiences I have done in the Tri-Cities is at the Hanford Nuclear Site. I was fortunate to take the tour many years ago and if you are a history buff, you'll love the tour. You'll be amazed at the history and the vastness of Reactor B.

The Department Of Energy Hosts Free Tours Of Reactor B And the Hanford Site.

The good news is that the tours are back and they are free. They do fill up fast so here are all the details on the tour that you'll need:

The B Reactor National Historic Landmark is the world's first full-scale plutonium production reactor and part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park administered by the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Park Service.

You can learn more about the people, events, science, and engineering that led to the creation of the atomic bombs that helped bring an end to World War II.

Planned tour dates in 2023 include:

April 3-8, 12-15, 19-22, and 26-29

May 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-29, and 31

June 1-3, 5-10, 12-17, 19-24, and 26-30

July 1-8, 10-15, 17-22, 24-29, and 31

August 1-5, 7-12, 14-19, 21-26, and 28-31

September 1-9, 11-16, 18-23, and 25-30

October 4-7, 11-14, 18-21, and 25-28

November 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18

Here are details on the tours:

Free of charge

Open to all ages

Open to visitors from around the world

Cameras, cell phones, and other recording devices are allowed

Food and drinks (non-alcoholic) are allowed on the bus; bottled water only inside B Reactor

There is no food or drink for sale at the visitor center

There are restrooms at the B Reactor

Tours begin and end at the visitor center located at 2000 Logston Blvd. Richland WA.

The total time commitment is 4 hours Tour experience begins promptly The bus ride to B Reactor is about 45 minutes with interpretation along the way Visitors will have about two hours at B Reactor



It's an amazing tour and it's free - you can get signed up and get more details on the Manhattan Project National Historic park tours here.