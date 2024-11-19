Washington Ditches Tradition When It Comes to Marriage Proposals

When it comes to marriage traditions, the younger generation is certainly rewriting the rulebook. One custom that’s losing steam, particularly in Washington State, is the once-standard practice of seeking parental approval before popping the big question.

In a recent survey by DatingNews, it was revealed that 36% of Washingtonians would skip asking their partner’s parents for their blessing before proposing—significantly higher than the national average of 28%.

It seems that for many in the Evergreen State, the approval of a partner’s mom and dad is less of a priority, signaling a shift in relationship dynamics.

So, what’s behind this trend?

For many young adults, confidence in their relationship outweighs the need for outside validation.

Forty-one percent of those who bypass parental approval said they felt secure in their bond without it. Another 24% simply didn’t believe it mattered to their partner or their beliefs.

Only 14% felt the tradition was outdated, a sentiment echoed by many when asked about other old-school marriage customs.

Forty-four percent of respondents considered waiting until marriage to sleep together as the most outdated practice.

Interestingly, this trend isn’t exclusive to Washington—states like California (48%) are also moving away from the "blessing" tradition, while more conservative regions like North Carolina remain steadfast in their adherence to it.

While these changes may seem radical to some, the values of love and commitment remain paramount, with 70% of respondents citing them as their primary motivation for marriage.

It’s clear: while traditions evolve, the heart of marriage stays the same.

Whether you’re for or against this shift in marriage customs, one thing’s for sure—love is still the driving force behind getting married, no matter where you live or how you get engaged!

