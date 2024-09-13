Visit These 6 Magical Giant Trolls in Washington and Oregon

Visit These 6 Magical Giant Trolls in Washington State and Oregon

Are you up for an awesome road trip? There are six magical trolls hidden in Oregon and Washington.



Check Out The Troll Map That'll Help You Find All Six Trolls In WA and Oregon

The cool thing is that five trolls are in the Seattle area while the final sixth troll is near Portland. If you are up for an adventure, a troll map exists so you can track down each of the magical trolls.

So how did the trolls come to be?

Danish artist Thomas Dambo has created over 30 trolls across the United States and an even more amazing thing is that the trolls are made from recycled materials.

Here are the six trolls that are located in the PNW:

1) Pia The Peacekeeper (Bainbridge Island)

2) Frankie Feetsplinters (Ballard)

3) Jakob Two Trees (Issaquah)

4) Bruun Idun (West Seattle)

5) Oscar The Bird King (Vashon)

6) Ole Bolle (Portland)

Thomas Dambo's trolls have been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and if you want to take the ultimate road trip, try to find all 30 of them nationwide. Dambo has trolls all across the world.

If you are looking for all the worldwide locations, Dambo has a great website with a built-in Troll Map.

So the ultimate road trip is awaiting you in Washington State and Oregon and these six trolls would be worth checking out.

