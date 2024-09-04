Alert: Viral Bank "Glitch" Has Some Washingtonians Getting Free Money

We'd all love free money especially when it comes from an ATM that you might think is a victim-less crime but a new TikTok challenge has banks on alert for a "glitch" in their systems.



Chase Bank Warns Of TikTok Viral Video Free Money Challenge Is Still Fraud

Chase Bank is warning consumers and would-be scammers that using a "glitch" to get free money out of their ATMs is still fraud.

Several TikTok videos have people depositing large checks and withdrawing the money before the checks bounce.

478684967 Prykhodov loading...

Get our free mobile app

You might recall this trick from the days when you were poor and would float a check for a bill hoping that with the delay, the money would be in your account.

We called it "floating" a check until payday.

Today's technology works differently and some scammers are trying to exploit a "glitch" in the Chase bank ATMs.

So far according to an article from Yahoo.com, there's been no confirmation that the posted TikTok videos were legit of people grabbing the cash and Chase is investigating the situation.

Hand of man with credit card, using a ATM sanjagrujic loading...

Chase reminds consumers that online TikTok viral challenges might not be as they appear and attempting them could get you arrested and prosecuted.

Chase also clarified that stealing from an ATM might be harmless but it's still considered a crime.

So far no word on how many people have tried to do the TikTok and X challenges but be warned that authorities are looking into it.

You can read more about the banking "glitch" here.

Don’t Fall for These 5 Dangerous Common Scams in Washington State The Grandma scam has to be one of the worst scams going on in Washington State. Here are 5 scary scams to avoid in WA. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals