Video: Stunning Rare Red Fox Spotted In Washington State

Video: Stunning Rare Cascade Red Fox Spotted In Washington State

Mount Rainier National Park service caught on video a rare sight that'll blow your mind.



Cascade Red Foxes, Native To Washington State, Can Be Multiple Colors

The Cascade Red Fox is endangered so seeing one up close is a treat indeed.

The video was filmed by Ranger Mackenzie and it's quite a sight to see.

It may surprise you but not all Cascade Red Foxes are red, they can be a mix of multiple colors including grey and black.

By Mount Rainier National Park from Ashford, WA, United States - Collared, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46863068 By Mount Rainier National Park from Ashford, WA, United States - Collared, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46863068 loading...

Here's what the Mount Rainier Park Service had to say about the video:

Isn’t it amazing to see these elusive beauties up close?

But here’s the catch—this rare sighting highlights a crucial issue: the Cascade Red Fox is critically endangered and now occurs in less than half its historical range in Washington state.

You might notice this wild fox is wearing a collar.

This male fox was collared last November by Cascade red fox researchers who are monitoring these endangered foxes to help the Park Service understand how they use park habitats throughout the year in order to protect their elusive population.

These stunning foxes are vital to the ecosystem, but their numbers are dwindling due to habitat loss, a changing climate, and the effects of habituation by humans.

By jratt - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=64982600 By jratt - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=64982600 loading...

Here’s how you can make a difference:

Respect Wildlife: Observe from a distance, avoid disturbing their natural behaviors, and never feed them.

Follow Park Regulations: Stick to designated trails to protect fox habitat.

It's an amazing video and a gentle reminder on how fragile our planet really is.

