Unbelievable Video as Kayaker Paddles Over WA State Palouse Falls

I've hiked the back side of Palouse Falls and it's one of my favorite places to visit but never in a million years did I think someone would try to fly off of it.

It's a daunting 186ft drop and in all my years, I've never seen anyone attempt kayaking off of it until now.

credit: james shimizu

So how does one kayak off of Palouse Falls? I'd say very carefully but amazing video footage of James Shimizu was captured back in 2019 as he decided to kayak down the falls.

credit: youtube/james shimizu

If you didn't know, Palouse Falls is the official waterfall of Washington State and the world record was set back in 2009 when Tyler Bradt ran the falls and got credit for an unofficial world record for the highest waterfall run

James Shimizu tackled it in 2019 and the video is amazing. You'll see James start from the top and plunge to the bottom of the falls - a complete 186ft drop that'll beat out any Disneyland ride.

Take a look at the video and be amazed. I love kayaking myself but watching James has inspired me to stick to the lower levels of the Columbia River. It's an amazing feat.

