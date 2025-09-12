Allergy Alert: Gooder Foods Recall Hits Washington State Stores

It's another check your pantry food recall alert in Washington. Here's what we know about the recall that was recently posted by the FDA.

Goodles Pasta Recall in Washington State Over Undeclared Allergens

Gooder Foods, Inc. is recalling 5 lots of Vegan Is Believin’, their plant-based white Cheddar with Spirals product in Washington State.

According to the FDA, "Goodles" may contain undeclared milk, and 3 lots of Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells may contain undeclared cashew. Both are on the recall list.

The recalled lots were produced between April 7 and April 15, 2025.

Pasta Lovers Beware: Allergy Alert Hits Washington State Shelves

Here's what you are looking for on the labeling of the Gooder Food packages:

The issue was discovered through consumer feedback . The company is recalling the affected product and notifying all distributors, retailers, and consumers who may have received the impacted lots. There have been six reported allergic reactions in connection with Here Comes Truffle and two reported allergic reactions in connection with Vegan is Believin’

These lots were distributed nationwide, and if you have an allergy to milk or cashews, these are products you'll want to pull out of your pantry. Keep your eyes out for these.

If you purchased the recalled product, do not consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Customer service representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, at 1-888-610-2341.

