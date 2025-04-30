Expect Delays: WSDOT I-90 Vantage Bridge Construction Update

Summer is around the corner, and the WSDOT is reminding drivers to expect construction delays along I-90 near the Vantage Bridge



What to Expect: Traffic Delays and Detours on I-90 Near Vantage

The Washington State Department of Transportation has laid out a schedule that'll help you navigate the spring and summer Vantage Bridge construction season.

In a posting on Facebook, here is the schedule as laid out by the WSDOT within the next few weeks.

Timeline and Progress of the Vantage Bridge Construction Project

Starting May 29th through May 22: The bridge is down to ONE lane in BOTH directions seven days a week. Expect reduced speeds and a 9-foot width restriction.

-May 23 through July 6: All lanes open with occasional lane closures. No width restrictions.

-July 7 through fall 2025: The bridge is down to ONE lane in BOTH directions seven days a week. Expect reduced speeds and a 9-foot width restriction.

As you get ready for your spring and summer roadtrips, especially concerts in the Gorge, hopefully, this updated schedule will help you plan your trip.

You can read more about the I-90 Vantage Bridge Construction below:

