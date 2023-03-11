Vandalism Forces Richland Woman to Pause Her Passion of Giving

I was sad to read the news about my neighbor and her passion, the Little Fence of Hope.

Get our free mobile app

The fighting against the “vandalism” is by far the hardest part. It’s so discouraging

Little Fence of Hope-Facebook Little Fence of Hope-Facebook loading...

According to a recent Facebook post:

After more than 5 years I’m sad to say that I have to at least temporarily put my project on pause. Thanks to all of you who have been so supportive through the years. Thanks to you we have literally gifted thousands of items to those in our community. I can never say thank you enough for all the support and hope I can regain my passion after a break.

Mary Baylor Arquette is the woman behind the magic of the Little Fence of Hope at the corner of Lee and Smith in Richland. (1507 Lee Boulevard) Mary and her family started the project in 2018 after seeing children underdressed in the winter months on their way to school.

Little Fence of Hope-Facebook Little Fence of Hope-Facebook loading...

Recently, a woman and her daughter saw that items were taken off the Little Fence of Hope and strewn around the neighborhood. The woman's daughter (seen above) placed them back on the fence.

Arquette thanked the AMAZING young girl in a Facebook post saying she appreciates the support, wishing all kids could be as kind and respectful. In the same post, Mary says:

The fighting against the “vandalism” is by far the hardest part. It’s so discouraging. I have been teetering on the edge of putting it on pause or stopping altogether.

I am a supporter of Mary's. I hope she'll be back.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [