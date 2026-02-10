Planning Valentine’s Day? Here’s the Weather Outlook for the Tri-Cities

I can't believe February is almost over in the Tri-Cities. Valentine's Day is right around the corner.

Sweet or Stormy? Valentine’s Day Weather for the Tri-Cities

I've been trying to find the perfect getaway for my wife on Saturday, and I've been searching high and low for ideas. I'd love to hear yours if you've got a few.

Planning Valentine's Day Plans? Here's the Weather Forecast for Tri-Cities

So the first thing to talk about is the weather and see if we've got a nice weekend on tap for the Columbia Basin.

It's been a crazy mild winter, and we can expect the same over Valentine's Day.

According to Weather.com, over the next few days, we'll see highs in the 50's and lows at night in the middle 30's.

Barkley below doesn't care; he likes his ball no matter the weather in the Tri-Cities.

For Saturday, if you are thinking about a morning hike, it might be the best time to go.

It looks like there will be a 30 % chance of afternoon showers on February 14th.

It'll be a mixed bag, no doubt, but mild temps leave the day open for lots of things to do on Valentine's Day here in the Tri-Cities.

The forecast looks good, I just need to find a great activity that my wife now.