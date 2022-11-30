25 Pictures Of Washington State's Most Unique Home Made From Boat Stern

I love real estate and this Washington State home is one of the most unique properties that I've ever seen.



The stern of the USS Manzanita which trolled the Oregon coast starting 1906 is now part of this magnificent real estate on Mercer Island in Washington State.

Realtor.com has spotlighted this home in a recent article, here are some details from the article on how this home came to be:

In 1949, the boat was going to be scrapped, when a local librarian and her father bought the stern portion of the vessel. So, they bought this boat for a thousand dollars, and they barged it over to Mercer Island. They cut down some trees, sort of winched it up onto the property, and put it on a foundation," [listing agent Lori] Holden Scott explains. What was once one-fifth of a boat was then converted into a residence, permanently affixed to dry land. The converted boat is now a 1,390-square-foot home, with three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and two half-bathrooms.

Take a peek inside this amazing Washington State home:

It's quite the property and it was recently up for sale for 2 million and its now off the market but could you just imagine those views of Lake Washington and living in this amazing house?

You can read more about this property and its history here.

