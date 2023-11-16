USPS Warns of New Risk Mailing Checks in Washington State

Is It Safe To Mail Checks In The Mail In Washington State?

Do you still send checks through the mail for paying bills or making purchases? If so, it may be time to reconsider.



Beware New Check Mailing Scams In Washington State - How To Avoid Them

According to the United States Postal Service, sending checks through the mail has become increasingly risky due to a rise in check fraud and theft especially in Washington State.

Here's why you should avoid sending checks through the mail and what the United States Postal Service (USPS) has to say about it.

In a recent article posted by cbsnews.com, the USPS says that there has been a surge of increased attacks on letter carriers and mail fraud. The USPS is reporting that over 300 carriers have been robbed in the first part of 2023.

There is also a new way that criminals are making use of the checks that you send through the mail.

According to the article:

Thieves use a technique called "check washing" to scam you out of your money. That involves using chemicals that erase your writing on the check, such as the name of the recipient and the amount of the check. Once the payment is blank, they can fill in new information, including the amount.

So there is now an even bigger risk of sending your checks through the mail. The good news is that check writing is declining but Americans still wrote over 3 billion checks last year.

Here Are Some Alternatives To Check Writing That'll Help You Out

Here's a thought:

There are safer and more convenient alternatives to sending checks through the mail, such as online banking or mobile payment apps.

These methods allow you to have more control over your money and often offer real-time information about your account activity.

With online banking, you can easily pay bills, transfer funds, and deposit checks without ever leaving your home.

You can read more on the USPS warning here.

