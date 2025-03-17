New USPS Rules Are Coming April 1st to Washington State

New USPS Rules Are Coming April 1st in Washington State

Big changes are coming to the United States Postal Service in Washington State on April 1st.



I recall when a stamp cost 20 cents when I was a kid in the 80s but those days are long gone as the current price for a stamp in 2025 is 73 cents.

Costs just keep going up and now the USPS has announced new changes that'll take effect on April 1st, 2025.

So what's on tap for 2025 in Washington State? According to AARP, prices are going up

Priority Mail prices will go up by 3.2 percent. With this option, packages typically arrive in one to three business days.

Priority Mail Express prices will also increase by 3.2 percent. This speedier shipping service usually provides delivery in one to two days, with an overnight guarantee to some destinations.

USPS Ground Advantage prices will rise by 3.9 percent. This option can be less expensive, yet delivery can take two to five business days.

Parcel Select prices will jump by 9.2 percent. Mainly used by businesses for bulk shipments, the speed of delivery varies by shipping zones but is typically two to eight days.

The one cool thing in 2025 is that we are going to get Betty White stamp, I'm all in on that.

Mark Your Calendars: Major USPS Overhaul Hits Washington This April

The USPS is also launching their "Delivering For America" plan that will hopefully save 36 billion over 10 years

In a press release, here are the changes you can expect from the United States Postal Service:

Service standard adjustments for First-Class Mail, Periodicals, Marketing Mail, and Package Services (Bound Printed Matter, Media Mail, and Library Mail).

Under the new approach, while most mail will retain the same service standard, some mail will have a faster standard, and some will have a slightly slower standard.

For First-Class Mail, the current service standard day range of 1-5 days is staying the same, while the day ranges for end-to-end Marketing Mail, Periodicals, and Package Services are being shortened. All mail will benefit from more reliable service.

The new service standards are easy to understand and provide more precise expectations for mailers, as they are based on 5-Digit ZIP code pairs, rather than the current standards that are based on 3-Digit ZIP code pairs.

So big changes are planned for postal rates and delivery times for April 1st, you can get more details from the USPS here.

