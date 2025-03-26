US Bank Closing More Washington State Locations In 2025

US Bank Announces More Washington State Location Closures In 2025

My first bank account, when I was a kid, was at Valley Bank in Clarkston, Washington. It eventually sold to U.S. Bank, so I've been a customer for many years.



Two US Bank Washington State Locations Closing in 2025 - More To Follow?

So imagine my surprise when I noticed more bank closures, including US Bank. I've seen the Pomeroy and Pasco branches go away over the last few years.

You don't think banks can go out of business, but yes, they do. In an article from Newsweek, over 320 banks have closed locations, which include Wells Fargo, Bank of America and US Bank.

2025 looks to be another tough year as US Bank has announced more closures, including locations in Washington State.

It might surprise you to discover that less and less people are doing their banking at brick and mortar locations.

A lot of banking functions can now be done online or at ATM's so a physical bank location might soon be a thing of the past in the next several years.

So what does that mean for US Bank in Washington State?

A few new location closures in 2025 - here are the two locations that have been announced for Washington State

4326 University Way NE, Seattle, and 2401 Utah Ave. S, Suite 105 Seattle

Bank of America is also closing two locations in Seattle, 1201 Madison Street and 4323 SW Admiral Way.

It'll be interesting to see what happens to physical banks in the future, but for now, enjoy those physical US Bank locations that remain in Washington State.

