URGENT NEED!!

You may have heard me talk today 'on the air' with Amanda Lariviere from Pet Over Population Prevention.

Amanda (while on the phone ) was volunteering at the low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinic in Pasco.

Did you know about the low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinic in Pasco?

Pet Over Population is an organization that helps find homes for Cats and Dogs in our Tri-Cities area.

Currently, a beautiful and sweet 8-year-young female dog named Koda is looking for a forever home.

Koda has been fostered for quite awhile and is said to be in great health. She is potty-trained and crate-trained. She has a smooth short coat,

She is up to date on all vaccinations and is spayed. She also displays a good attitude towards other dogs and children.

Koda would be a fabulous companion for anyone looking for a new member of their family. You may also 'foster' Koda to see if it's a good fit, before adopting.

Koda's current foster mom is moving in the next week and can not take her.

If you are interested in Koda contact Amanda at: 509-539-4326

Please help spread the word to your friends and family that might be interested in Koda.

POPP also has a Spay/Neuter Program where you can have your pet altered to prevent unwanted pregnancies at a low cost.

We currently have a huge problem in our area with many pets roaming the streets with no shelter or food.

These pets (when found) are provided for by foster parents in the area which gives the pets a place to find shelter and food until they can be adopted out to a forever home.

The problem is there are not enough foster homes available!

Please consider becoming a foster home for a pet today!

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a pet today, you can go to Petfinder.com and see the pets currently up for adoption.

For details about becoming a 'Foster Parent" You can contact Amanda at: 509-539-4326.

You can find further information about Pet Over Population Prevention (POPP) online at POPPTRICITIES.ORG

You can also attend the weekly adoption events held at the PetSmart on Canal Drive in Kennewick from 11-3 PM.

Each week, kittens and cats are featured in the store. And alternate weeks they also have puppies and dogs from various rescue agencies around the Tri-Cities.

Get our free mobile app

Read more stories about pets:

*Your Pet has Opinions about the Weather Too!

*Pawsitive Sleep: Why More Washingtonians Are Choosing to Co-Sleep with Their Dogs

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz