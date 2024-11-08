Update: Is Rain On Tap For The Tri-Cities Veteran’s Day Weekend?

Is Rain On Tap For The Tri-Cities Veteran's Day Weekend?

As we approach Veteran’s Day in Tri-Cities, WA, here’s what to expect in terms of weather, courtesy of the National Weather Service:



Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of around 53°F. Light winds will start off calm, becoming a gentle 5 mph breeze from the south by afternoon.

Saturday Night: A slight 20% chance of rain before 4 a.m., followed by clearing skies. Temperatures will dip to around 41°F with southwest winds around 7 mph.

Sunday: A partly sunny day with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon after 4 p.m. Expect a high near 54°F, with calm winds shifting southwest at around 6 mph.

Sunday Night: Rain is more likely, mainly after 10 p.m. Temperatures will hover near a low of 46°F, with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Veterans Day (Monday): Showers are expected, particularly in the morning before 10 a.m., with an 80% chance of rain. It will be a mild day for the season, with a high near 59°F.

Monday Night: A 40% chance of rain continues into the evening, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 46°F.

Don't forget to take a moment to thank and honor our veterans this weekend