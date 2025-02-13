Weird Abandoned Ship in Washington State Now Holds a Forest

If you love exploring weird obscure places in Washington State, an abandoned ship anchored off the coast has an amazing forest growing through it.



How'd the ship get there and what's its weird history? I think this is one place you are going to want to check out in Anacortes Washington.

My wife and I love road trips and seeing unique things is one of our favorite things to do and this abandoned ghost ship with an actual forest growing in it is our jam.

Woodland Wonders: Explore the Unique Forest Growing on Washington’s Ghost Ship

The overgrown ship resides along the Roadside Park in Anacortes. The ship is called La Merced and was marooned there in 1966. The ship was built in 1914 and now rests peacefully as the breakwater in a marina along the park.

credit: the curio cat

A forest has sprung up and it makes for an awesome sight in the heart of the marina.

Tree-tanic Tales: Discover the Enchanted Forest on an Abandoned Ship in Washington

If you do travel to see this amazing sight, be aware that it's in a working marina. You'll be able to approach it close enough to get pictures but the ship itself has a NO TRESPASSING sign on it.

The best time to also view the ship is at low tide.

credit: the curio cat/YOUTUBE

I found a really cool video the ship for you to check out:

So the next time you are headed to the west side for a trip, this cool abandoned ship in Anacortes will be worth checking out.

“WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.”

