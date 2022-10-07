3 of the Most Unusual Attractions Are in Washington State

Explore 3 Of Washington State's Most Unusual Attractions

Washington State is home to some of the most unique and unusual attractions in the country.



What Do Ghosts, Apes, And Nutcrackers Have To Do With Each Other In Washington?

From giant concrete sculptures to underground lakes, there is something to catch the eye of even the most jaded traveler.

I've selected three of the most unusual attractions that you might not know about in Washington State, let's see if you recognize any of these attractions:

One of the most unusual attractions is the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum, which houses more than 5,000 nutcrackers from all over the world.

The Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum is the only place in the world where you can see over 9000 nutcrackers crafted in over 50 countries gathered together under one roof. People have come from every state in the Union and every Province in Canada to see this fascinating collection. Worldwide attention has brought others from over 100 countries, making a total of over 30,000 people who succumb to its charms each year.

Another unusual attraction is the Ape Cave, a lava Tube that is home to a colony of bats.

The full experience at Ape Cave includes the easy exploration of a spacious lava tube, followed by more difficult travel through a smaller, longer, and more rugged lava tube to an exit. Then, enjoy an easy return hike winding through shady forest and crusty lava formations.

And for those interested in the paranormal, there is the Maryhill Museum of Squire's Castle, which is said to be haunted by the ghost of its former owner.

Set on a stunning 5,300-acre site overlooking the scenic Columbia River Gorge in southern Washington State, Maryhill Museum of Art is one of the Pacific Northwest’s most fascinating cultural destinations and is located just 100 miles east of Portland, Oregon.

These are just a few of the many unusual attractions that Washington State has to offer. All three are worth visiting and checking out on your WA road trips, happy travels!

