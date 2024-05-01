Unsolved Disappearance of Washington State Girl Still Haunts Us 45 Years Later

Christina White Vanished And Was Never Seen Again After Calling Her Mom

I've written about this unsolved case before and another year has passed where law enforcement is still looking for clues to the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl in Washington State.

A Cold Case Out Of Asotin County Washington Still Hasn't Been Solved After 45 Years

My hometown of Clarkston Washington was shaken up back in 1979 when Christina White went missing out of Asotin Washington, which is about five miles outside Clarkston.

It has been 45 years since Christina White disappeared from the corner of 503 2nd Street in Asotin and the search is still on.

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Christina was last seen by her mother, Betty Eminger, at her best friend's house where she was supposed to meet her mom but never showed up.

credit: facebook credit: facebook loading...

Despite the passing of time, Christina's disappearance remains unsolved and her family continues to search for answers.

On the day of her disappearance, Christina called her mother around 2:00 pm to let her know she wasn't feeling well due to the heat. Betty advised Christina to rest in the shade and then walk with her bike to a nearby street corner where she would meet her.

Tragically, Christina never arrived at the designated meeting spot and has been missing ever since. Her bike has never been found and no trace of her whereabouts has surfaced.

Time Lapsed Photo Of What Christina White Might Look Like Today

attachment-white pic loading...

The home where Christina was last seen belonged to Patricia Brennan who worked at Omark Bullet Company. Patricia's boyfriend at the time, Lance Jeffrey Voss, also frequented the residence.

A year after Christina's disappearance, some of her school papers were discovered near a horse pasture rented by Patricia for her daughter's horse.

credit: facebook credit: facebook loading...

The papers were in almost perfect condition, leading investigators to question what happened to Christina and why these items were found in that particular location.

Despite extensive investigations by law enforcement over the years, including interviews with potential witnesses and searches of various areas in Asotin County, no concrete leads have emerged regarding Christina's whereabouts.

Detective Jackie Nichols from the Asotin County Sheriff's Office continues to urge anyone with information about Christina White's disappearance to come forward and help bring closure to this decades-old case. Her number is (509)-243-4717.