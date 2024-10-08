Amazing Converted Washington State Bank for Sale Is the Perfect Home

I love unusual real estate. I think I found a place that even Bill Gates would approve of.



Peek Inside A Washington State Converted Bank Home Will Make You Feel Rich

Imagine being close to your money in this converted bank in Washington State that's been made into a gorgeous home.

The coolest part is that the original vault is used most unusually and the pictures don't do this property justice. Talk about a conversation piece and a cozy place to live in a beautiful community.

Located in Conway Washington, you'll discover the perfect blend of history and modern functionality at the stunningly remodeled First National Bank of Conway according to the listing from Brown McMillen Real Estate

Let's take a peek inside:

Peek Inside: Gorgeous Home Converted From Old Washington State Bank If you love being close to money or money themes are your thing, peek inside this amazing converted bank that makes a perfect home in Conway Washington Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can see, this property is amazing. Here are some features from the listing:

The building features a combination of thoughtful design and practicality, making it an ideal choice for any business owner.



Entering the front door you will find an open-concept space designed to offer comfort and functionality.

The main room is generously lit by new large windows wrapping around the conference table - ideal for work or gatherings. Congregate by the inviting fireplace which adds warmth and ambience for any audience. The original bank vault has been converted into a functional bathroom which provides an additional layer of intrigue. Experience modern work/living with convenience to I-5.

Renovation by Hoedemaker/Pfeiffer

