If you've lived in the Tri-Cities area or Yakima Valley long, you know why we all want tinted windows.

Tinted windows help block summer heat

That summer heat can be searing! Having tinted windows helps to keep those hot summer days endurable!

I suppose it's also nice for a bit more privacy while you're driving down the road.

If you're a shopper and spend long days at the mall, you might also appreciate that people can't see in quite as well and notice you have packages in your car.

There are many reasons a person living in the Tri-Cities/Yakima Valley area would appreciate tinted windows.

But did you know there is a law about them? At least about tinting on your windshield.

The safety concern is the #1 reason why there is a law regarding tint on your windows. if your windshield is tinted too dark, it could impair driving increasing the risk of accidents. The law clearly states you can have no tint on your windshield below the AS1 line. What is the AS1 Line? The AS1 line refers to the part of your windshield's top 4-6 inches. This is the area where tinting is allowed. If you are purchasing a vehicle from a car lot and it happens to have a tinted windshield, ask the dealer to remove the tint before buying it. Or you could end up with a ticket.

If you are curious if your tinting meets the legal criteria you can always check with the Police Department. The police won't issue you a ticket when revealing this information to them, because they can see you are trying to do the right thing. 'If you want a deputy to check the concentration of the tint on your vehicle, send a message to the Police department with your name and phone number. Of course, no tickets will be issued. Please drive safely!"

