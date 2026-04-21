From Hip-Hop to Country: Chingy and Eli Young Band Headed to Umatilla County Fair

Two big concert acts have been announced for the Umatilla County Fair, and the lineup for 2026 is stacked.

Umatilla County’s Concert Lineup Gets Huge With Chingy and Eli Young Band

The Umatilla County Fair will feature Hip Hop star Chingy and Country Music Super Stars The Eli Young Band on the mainstage on August 13th and August 14th.

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Umatilla County Fair Scores Major Concerts With Chingy and Eli Young Band

Chingy became one of the biggest hip-hop names of the early 2000s after his breakout hit “Right Thurr” in 2003, which climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He also toured with Nelly and appeared in several TV shows and movies, including Scary Movie 4 and George Lopez.

READ MORE: Skillet To Play The Benton Franklin County Fair and Rodeo

Next up is Country Music favorites, the Eli Young Band.

The band hails from Denton, Texas, and has enjoyed several hits, including "Love Ain't," "Drunk Last Night," and "Even If Breaks Your Heart."

Crazy Girl became their first No. 1 hit and was named Song of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012.

Tickets will go fast for these great shows. It looks like fans will really enjoy these concerts - get more details on tickets here.