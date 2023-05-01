Ultimate $1.5 Million “Steel Ranch” for Sale in Eastern Washington
Peek Inside The Ultimate "Man Cave" In Washington State
Up near Moses Lake Washington is an incredible "man cave" that recently went up for sale and it's stunning!
Can You Make A Home Out Of Grain Silos?
If you are an outdoor enthusiast and really want somewhere unique to call home, check out this Odessa Washington spread that's a hunter's ultimate fantasy.
The "Steel Ranch" is for sale and it covers close to 400 acres along with the coolest grain silo home you'll ever see. It's a talking piece for any conversation.
Located at 2171 N Moody Road in Odessa, Here are details from its official listing:
386.11 acres of phenomenal hunting ground, w/ an abundance of the game available all year round. This property is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, from the stocked pond & outdoor shooting range w/ targets UP to 1 mile to the fully improved grain bins that make for an ideal entertainment venue.
With a state-of-the-art security system equipped with cameras, & a smart home management system in place, you can ensure your safety & peace of mind, wherever you are.
The property generates income from pasture rent & crop production, which makes it an ideal investment opportunity. The dwelling accommodates up to 6 people, providing you w/ the ultimate rural experience. The pond is stocked w/ bass & is engineered to never freeze! Irrigation & domestic well.
Let's take a peek inside:
One of my favorite websites is Zillow Gone Wild and this Washington State property seems to be a hit --- now if you could just dig up the $1.5 million, it would be the perfect place to get away from it all.