Ultimate $1.5 Million “Steel Ranch” for Sale in Eastern Washington

Peek Inside The Ultimate "Man Cave" In Washington State

Up near Moses Lake Washington is an incredible "man cave" that recently went up for sale and it's stunning!



Listed by: Anna Van Diest Moses Lake Realty Group Listed by: Anna Van Diest Moses Lake Realty Group loading...

Can You Make A Home Out Of Grain Silos?

If you are an outdoor enthusiast and really want somewhere unique to call home, check out this Odessa Washington spread that's a hunter's ultimate fantasy.

Listed by: Anna Van Diest Moses Lake Realty Group Listed by: Anna Van Diest Moses Lake Realty Group loading...

The "Steel Ranch" is for sale and it covers close to 400 acres along with the coolest grain silo home you'll ever see. It's a talking piece for any conversation.

Get our free mobile app

Located at 2171 N Moody Road in Odessa, Here are details from its official listing:

386.11 acres of phenomenal hunting ground, w/ an abundance of the game available all year round. This property is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, from the stocked pond & outdoor shooting range w/ targets UP to 1 mile to the fully improved grain bins that make for an ideal entertainment venue.

With a state-of-the-art security system equipped with cameras, & a smart home management system in place, you can ensure your safety & peace of mind, wherever you are.

The property generates income from pasture rent & crop production, which makes it an ideal investment opportunity. The dwelling accommodates up to 6 people, providing you w/ the ultimate rural experience. The pond is stocked w/ bass & is engineered to never freeze! Irrigation & domestic well.

Let's take a peek inside:

Ultimate $1.2 Million “Steel Ranch” for Sale in Eastern Washington peek inside this ultimate "man cave' created from grain silos and its own amazing gun range for shooting practice near Moses Lake Washington

One of my favorite websites is Zillow Gone Wild and this Washington State property seems to be a hit --- now if you could just dig up the $1.5 million, it would be the perfect place to get away from it all.

5 Reasons You Want To Visit North Cascades National Park In Washington State Here are five reasons you'll want to explore North Cascades National Park In Washington State