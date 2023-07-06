UGH: This CAN’T Be Washington State’s Favorite Candy Bar? Can It?

New Survey Reveals Washington State's #1 Favorite Candy Bar, It's NOT Reeses!

I'm a huge candy bar fan. I think I have one candy bar a day. I have my favorites like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Twix but neither of them made the list in a recent survey of Washington State's favorite candy bar.



What Is Washington State's Favorite Candy Bar? New Survey Reveals Winner!

In a recent survey from menu-price.net, the site broke down all 50 states' favorite candy bars, and shockingly, none of the well-known candy bars made the list.

Milky Way was tops in eight states, I still don't get that but it would've been nice to Reeses take the top of the heap in Washington State.

But for some inexplicable reason, the people of Washington State have chosen Three Musketeers as their favorite candy bar, when the rest of us know that Reese's and Kit Kat reign supreme.

But why? Is there something wrong with Washingtonians, or are they onto something that I'm missing?

First of all, let's talk about the candy itself. Three Musketeers is basically just nougat covered in chocolate. That's it. No crunchy wafer, no creamy peanut butter, just sweet, sticky nougat. To make matters worse, the nougat is so light and fluffy that it hardly satisfies a craving for something sweet and indulgent. It's like eating a cloud, but not in a good way.

Now let's talk about the brand itself. Three Musketeers has never really been a major player in the candy bar game.

It's always been one of those bars that you grab from the checkout aisle when you're in a rush and don't really care what you're eating. It's never been a feature flavor for limited edition releases, and it's never had a massive marketing campaign. It's just...there.

So why have the people of Washington State chosen this bland and forgettable candy as their favorite?

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that Washington State is known for its rainy weather or dry weather on the east side of the state.

When you're stuck inside all day, maybe a light and fluffy candy bar is all you crave. Or perhaps it's a rebellion against the mainstream, an attempt to be different from the rest of the nation. If that's the case, can I really fault them for choosing something as harmless as Three Musketeers?

It would've been nice to see some other favorites on the top of the list but looks like we share Three Musketeers with only one other state, North Carolina. I'm of course ribbing Three Musketeers and if I had to, I'd have no problem downing them as I've never met a candy bar I didn't like.

