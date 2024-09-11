Did A UFO Fly Over Richland Washington? Some Say So
Did A UFO Fly Over Richland Washington? Some Say So
Did anyone see a UFO over Richland these last few days? Some residents think that a UFO might've been in the area.
Is Military Training Going On In Richland Washington?
According to reports the sighting took place yesterday September 10th, 2024. Residents in West Richland in a Facebook group asked the question:
Did anyone else hear that almost UFO sound at 1:20 am last night/this morning?! It woke up my husband and I.
A lot of comments followed with people saying that they had heard the rumblings of the "UFO" with others chiming in that they heard loud noises but couldn't tell what it was.
Some speculated and some posted up their Ring videos of the sighting - blurred of course - but still looked like something was going on for sure.
I dove into all the comments and soon discovered that two large airplanes and a helicopter were flying low to the ground perhaps doing night training.
According to Satellite Internet, Washington is the second-most active state regarding UFO sightings. There have been 90 reported UFO sightings per 100,000 residents in Washington, second only to Vermont, with 92 sightings per 100,000 people.
So even though last night's Richland sighting might've been a false alarm, several folks got Ring video, and the assumption is military training rumbling through the neighborhood but it is fun to speculate if UFO's really exist - maybe next time, they'll get the UFO's captured on camera or video.
5 of the Most Snake Infested Hiking Trails in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
The 10 WA State Costco Best Kept “Secret Items” You Must Try
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals