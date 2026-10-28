Two Umatilla County Log Truck Drivers Killed in Highway 204 Crash

Oregon State Police are reporting that two men have passed away after an accident Monday near Elgin.

Deadly Crash Near Elgin Claims Lives of Two Regional Truck Drivers

With an empty logging truck, Scott Charles Caldwell (55), of Adams, was traveling westbound on Highway 204 near Elgin when it veered into the oncoming lane to avoid a deer.

While attempting to veer back into the westbound lane, the log truck ended up sideways across the roadway and was struck by a fully loaded eastbound Kenworth log truck, operated by Curtis William Gammond (54), of Pendleton, and caught fire.

Get our free mobile app

Two Eastern Oregon Truck Drivers Killed in Highway 204 Crash

The operator of the first Kenworth log truck (Caldwell) and the operator of the second Kenworth log truck (Gammond) were pronounced deceased at the scene.

READ MORE: KPD Chase Car Thief Through Five Backyards (Captured)

The accident occurred at approximately 5:54 a.m. on Highway 204 near milepost 36.5 in Union County.

The highway was closed and traffic was slowed for over seven hours as the OSP and the La Grande Fire Department, Elgin Rural Fire Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation investigated the incident.

Some of the deadliest roads in the nation are right here in Washington State.