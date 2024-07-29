One of Tri-Cities Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Richland Location

Tri-Cities Favorite Mexican Restaurant Closes Richland Location

One of our favorite Tri-Cities Mexican restaurants is closing their Richland location but the good news is that they have another location going strong.



After 24 years, Tumbleweeds is closing down their Richland location but their new West Richland location will stay open. Keith Moon, the owner of Tumbleweeds took to his Facebook with an update on the Richland location.

Tumbleweeds' Richland Location Closing, New West Richland Location Open

The Richland location at 894 Stevens Drive will still host the Tumbleweeds Food Truck in the parking lot on various dates including truck times on 7/30 and 7/31 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Tumbleweeds will also have gift cards to try their new location and directions to the West Richland Tumbleweeds location at 4390 Van Giesen #B so you still have a chance to enjoy the Richland location for a short period.

Moon says that he'll be selling off the restaurant equipment shortly and they are doubling down on their West Richland location. As the Richland location closes down, the good news is that the Tumbleweeds food truck and their West Richland location will stay open.

You can get more details on all things Tumbleweeds on their website and their social media accounts here.

