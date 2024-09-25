Beloved Tumbleweeds Goes Up for Sale, Food Truck Still Open in Tri-Cities

There's good news and bad news for Tumbleweeds fans in the Tri-Cities. The beloved Mexican restaurant is up for sale but the food truck will continue...for now.



I ran into Keith, the owner of Tumbleweeds, at the Iron Man event and he commented that he was working on a deal.

credit: google street maps/ credit: google street maps/ loading...

Get our free mobile app

Keith took to social media to discuss the future of Tumbleweeds and this is what we know according to his posting:

1. They will begin by temporarily closing the restaurant storefront (9/24/2024)

2. Tumbleweeds will be operating their food truck with regularity (Check their FB Page for dates, times, and places)

3. Tumbleweeds will be honoring the current food truck event calendar through the month of December 2024

Keith, the Tumbleweeds owner, is working with a local team who have some interest in taking over, keeping it a Tumbleweeds, and taking it to the next level. Keith says he hopes to have those negotiations ironed out sooner rather than later so that Tumbleweeds can re-open soon.

Should those negotiations fall apart maybe you or someone you know might be interested in being the new owner of Tumbleweeds, please reach out to them with your information and they will reach out if it becomes available.

google street view google street view loading...

It's hard to imagine after all these years that Tumbleweeds might be shifting owners, it's a passing of the torch or so to speak.

You can get more details in the Facebook posting below:

30 Stores We Wish Were Still at Kennewick’s Columbia Center Mall Here are 30 retail stores that we wish were still at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick - see if you remember any of these stores that have gone away but have never been forgotten. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals