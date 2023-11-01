Tumbleweeds Owner & Friends Helping to Feed Hungry in Tri-Cities
What started off as a simple Facebook post has grown into HUGE community effort.
Keith Moon, owner of Tumbleweeds Mexican Flair in Richland came up with the original idea, and as of Tuesday he took to Facebook looking for more volunteers. These volunteers will be delivering trays of food to needy folks in Tri-Cities.
Keith is updating us on Facebook as to how many pans of enchiladas have been sold.
Moon says, "It seriously takes an army. After we satisfy the deliveries, we will have another distribution day at Tumbleweeds on Saturday to distribute the remaining pans of Take N Bake enchiladas." If you know of someone in need or a family who would appreciate a donated meal, you can make a purchase by clicking the box below.
So far, there's a list of 50 deliveries for volunteers to pick up and drop off to people in need all over the Tri-Cities. As long as people want to help, Moon will continue to coordinate the effort of prepping, cooking, storing, delivering and more, to make sure people are fed. Deliveries will be made on Saturday. And, as long as the donations keep coming in, Moon and the volunteers will keep making more trays of Take N Bake enchiladas.
