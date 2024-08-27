Music Festival You Won’t Want to Miss In Richland This Weekend!

For those who like to stay in town instead of camp for Labor Day weekend, the City of Richland comes alive with the annual Tumbleweed Festival in Howard Amon Park.

Don't miss this open-air community acoustic music festival that is free and fun for the whole family.

Tumbleweed Festival is Sponsored by the Three Rivers Folklife Society a community arts organization which is non-profit 501(c)3.

Now in its 28th year, the festival begins this Friday of Labor Day weekend and runs through Sunday.

This year a "New Horizons" concert will present younger higher energy performers as well as some of the attendees from years past.

You can enjoy a new performance workshop on Saturday and Sunday from 11-6 PM on each of the 4 outdoor and 2 indoor stages, and 2 workshop rooms every 45 minutes. There is also an Open Mic stage that keeps its own schedule.

All performances are free except for the Saturday benefit concert and the Sunday evening Contra Dance. Those are ticketed events.

If you've dreamed of being a Songwriter, now is your chance to test your talent! The annual Jane Titland Memorial Songwriting Contest takes place in which songwriters submit songs matching the year's festival theme. The theme for this year is "By Water, Under Trees"

Food and craft vendors along with acoustic music create the vibe that brings the park alive and attracts repeat guests from all over the northwest excited to visit this eclectic city of Richland with its artsy flare!

I played music at the Tumbleweed Festival many years ago, and after my performance, I remember walking around and visiting vendors, volunteers, and other artists and musicians.

There is everything you'd want for a weekend. Nice people, art, music, and great food!

It takes a lot of volunteers to put on such a big event, and it's great to see the community pull together to create such a wonderful time for so many.

Volunteers are always welcome at the Tumbleweed Festival. Find out how you can help today!

