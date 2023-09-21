Creative T-Shirt Designs Needed for Pasco’s Cable Bridge Run Now

The City of Pasco is calling all artists, creative minds, and the like!

The City of Pasco needs all t-shirt designers to upload an original, unpublished work of art for the upcoming Lampson Cable Bridge Run. You're invited to submit your design here. We know it's short notice, however, the deadline is Sunday, September 24th.

The winning design should capture "the spirit of the Lampson Cable Bridge Run, and its iconic bridge and polar bear." For rules click the button below.

It's your opportunity to design the official t-shirt participants will wear on race day.

The race is set for Saturday, December 16th, at 9 am. This is your chance to design the official T-shirt that participants will proudly wear during this year's run. Submit your design here. Voting will be open to the public from October 2nd through October 8th.

This year marks the 45th anniversary running of the Lampson Cable Bridge Run.

Finisher Medals will again be given out to the first 1700 participants who finish the run. To receive your medal please ensure that your race bib is visible as you cross the finish line. So tell your friends and come out and enjoy this fun and exciting holiday tradition! Runners, no matter the distance they choose (1Mile, 5K, or 10K) will start their race crossing over the Columbia River from Kennewick to Pasco, WA on the scenic Cable Bridge.

