Have you ever been turned away at the TSA security checkpoint at the Pasco Airport?

TSA Secrets: 10 Foods You Didn't Know Were Allowed in WA State

TSA will make you pour out your liquids above the limited weight that is allowed on flights in Washington State, but it might surprise you what solid foods are allowed on domestic flights.

New 3-D Explosives Scanner Installed At TSA Checkpoint At Miami Airport Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

I once had to dump a bottle of water, which didn't make me happy, but now I know the rules that I have to follow at the TSA security checkpoint.

Discover the Top 10 Unexpected Foods Allowed by WA State TSA

So, foods that are allowed on flights might save you a bit of money, so you don't have to buy at the airport.

TSA Processes 1 Million Travelers For First Time Since March 17 Getty Images loading...

Here are 10 foods that are allowed through TSA checkpoints at Washington State airports:

10 foods that are allowed through TSA checkpoints in Washington State Here are 10 food items allowed through TSA checkpoints with no worries in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Did a few of these items surprise you? I was surprised by a few of them, but the good news, you can save some money on your flight now because you can pack your own solid food with some of the choices in our list.

What aren't you allowed to take on your flight? Read below for another list of items banned by the TSA.

READ NEXT: TSA Warns Washingtonians That Your Costco Card Isn't REAL ID