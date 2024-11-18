At 18 years old I was working early morning radio in Salt Lake City Utah.I had a bit of a commute for the first year because I was living in Provo Utah about an hour away.

I would stop at the corner gas station on my way and buy the largest cup of coffee possible! A huge styrofoam cup filled to the brim with a healthy dose of cream and sugar

This began my addiction to coffee!

Somehow that warm comfort made all the difference in the world when it came to the start of a good day.

For years, coffee had a bad reputation, with many believing it was unhealthy and a culprit behind anxiety, insomnia, and even heart issues. However recent studies have begun to paint a different picture. Drinking coffee—when you choose the right kind—can offer a host of surprising health benefits.

Research shows that coffee is packed with antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers.

It’s also linked to improved brain function, better mood, and increased energy levels. However, there’s a catch: not all coffee is created equal.

The Health Benefits and Best Choices for Your Cup

To get the health benefits without the harmful side effects, it’s important to choose high-quality, organic coffee. Why?

Non-organic coffee beans often contain pesticides and chemicals that can outweigh the potential health benefits. Opting for organic, pesticide-free coffee ensures you’re not introducing toxins into your body while enjoying your daily brew.

Some of the healthiest coffee brands to consider are **Stumptown Coffee Roasters**, known for their sustainable, fair-trade practices, and **Death Wish Coffee**, which offers organic, high-caffeine blends with a rich flavor profile. Another top pick is **Kicking Horse Coffee**, which offers organic beans roasted to perfection.

I usually make my own French Press Coffee at home each morning but, I've been known to frequent a coffee shop or two for a great Espresso!

On my way into town (Tri-Cities) from Benton City, I often stop at Cougar Cafe Esspresso stand where they have a great espresso usually at a lower price than many of the other shops around the area.

I also like Flying X Coffee on Gage Blvd in Richland. It's a Joe Partner so you can order your coffee on the joe.Coffee mobile App. And you can skip the line and help support small local businesses.

And of course, Cafenated in Benton City is a really cute shop that invites friends to gather and enjoy some yummy food with Espresso. I'm not sure why it's not called Caffeinated but I'm guessing there is a story there.

So, the next time you sip your cup of coffee, know that it can be a health-boosting, antioxidant-packed treat—just be sure to choose organic and pesticide-free brands. Your body will thank you!

