Trusted Washington Woman Steals $100,000 From Foster Kids Fund

Washington State Woman Steals $100,000 From Foster Kids Fund

It's hard for me as a former foster kid to hear stories of abuse and neglect in the foster care system and even be dismayed when a trusted person steals from a fund that was meant for Washington State foster kids.



In a press release from the Washington State Department of Justice, on November 7, 2024, a federal grand jury for the Eastern District of Washington returned an indictment charging Tawhnee Willow Colvin, of Davenport, Washington, with more than two dozen counts for allegedly embezzling more than $100,000 from the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

As part of her position as Assistant Director of DCFS, Colvin had access to the Spokane Tribe of Indians bank account that held per capita funds for children who were in foster care.

As alleged in the indictment, between October 2019 and November 2023, Colvin made more than 50 fraudulent money transfers, totaling $50,880, from the DCFS bank account to her own personal bank account.

The indictment further alleges that between September 2019 and April 2021, on at least 17 different days, Colvin made cash withdrawals totaling $49,950 for which DCFS has no documentation or receipts supporting that any of these funds were provided to caregivers.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

We will keep you updated on the case as it progresses, but it's sad that someone entrusted to manage the foster children's fund would misuse the funds.