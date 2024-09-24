Does A Giant Water "Faucet" Exist in Washington State?

Washington State has a lot of dams. I was at a weekend getaway and our host did some Washington trivia and one of the topics was how many dams are in the Evergreen State.



Can Washington State Send Water To Drought-Stricken California?

Washington State has over 1200 dams. Grand Coulee Dam is our largest dam and it might surprise you to learn that King County has the most dams in the state.

I'm not going to get political but former President Donald Trump commented at a recent press conference that said that Canada and the US were capable of turning on a "giant" faucet and that the water could flow down to drought-ravaged California

So I got curious, does such a "giant" faucet exist in Washington State, and would it be possible to send water through the PNW to Oregon as scientifically amazing as it sounds?

According to CTV News, they did a little digging and got to the bottom of the claim that a "giant" water faucet exists in Washington State.

Tricia Stadnyk, an environmental engineer responded that it wasn't that simple to send water from Canada to California from the PNW.

She states that Trump was referring to the Columbia River that travels through Canada and Washington State and empties into the Pacific Ocean near Astoria Oregon.

Stadnyk says that sadly there is no "giant" faucet and no direct route for water to come from Canada into California and that diverting water of such large portions would have a devastating effect on the ecosystem.

It was a thought but sadly you won't find a "giant" faucet in the state of Washington.

