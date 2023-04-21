20 Career Programs Await You at Kennewick’s Tri-Tech

Tri-Tech Skills Center Tri-Tech Skills Center loading...

If you know a student looking for a career, we have just the event for you!

Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick could be the place for a student looking into career options. On Thursday, April 27th, you're invited to a FREE event from 5 pm to 7 pm.

What is Tri-Tech Skills Center?

Tri-Tech Skills Center provides tuition-free technical and professional training for high school aged students who have yet to receive their high school diploma.

TTSC operates as a cooperative school of seven local school districts: Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, Finley, Columbia Burbank, Kiona-Benton and North Franklin. Tri-Tech also serves students from the Prosser School District, online schools and home-school students. Tri-Tech serves as a branch campus of all area high schools providing programs that would normally not be offered in a comprehensive high school due to high operative and equipment costs or not enough student enrollment at the school.

What career fields are available at Tri-Tech Skills Center?

With over 20-career connected programs, classes are in the morning and afternoons. From autobody technology to computer science/cyber security, nursing, to welding, and more, the possibilities for a career can begin at Tri-Tech Skills Center. Believe it or not, there's a radio broadcasting and audio engineering program. Check out the entire program catalog, here.

When is the Tri-Tech Skills Center Career Open House?

The FREE event is Thursday, April 27th, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Tri-Tech Skills Center, at 5929 West Metaline Avenue, in Kennewick, WA 99336.

