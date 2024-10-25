Weekend Weather Will Bring Gusty Winds to the Tri-Cities 10/25/24 - 10/26/24

It's that time of year when the weather in the Tri-Cities can change on a dime. If you are heading out this weekend, here's a projected weather forecast of what to expect in the Columbia Basin.



The Tri-Cities area will experience a mix of sun, clouds, and rain over the next few days.

Here's a breakdown of the next few days from the National Weather Service:

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s, accompanied by a light north wind. Friday night, you can expect partly cloudy skies with a slight 20% chance of rain and lows dropping to the mid to upper 30s as winds shift to the south.

Saturday brings more sunshine, with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid 60s and light south winds. However, Saturday night will see increasing clouds and a 50% chance of rain, with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds will come from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain showers are likely on Sunday, with a 90% chance of precipitation and gusty south winds up to 30 mph. Highs will stay in the lower to mid 60s, cooling down overnight to the low to mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of lingering showers.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s, followed by lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. The week will continue with a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday, along with sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 50s. Rain is likely by Wednesday and Thursday, as highs drop to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

So if you are heading out this weekend in the Tri-Cities, you might want to grab a light jacket just in case.