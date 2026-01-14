Drivers in Tri-Cities, Yakima Warned About Window Tint Laws
My stepson loves his car. It's a sweet Ford Focus that's been jazzed up, and he'd like to think that he's part of the Fast and Furious crowd.
Law Enforcement Targets Window Tint Violations in Eastern WA
Although his ride is souped up, he still has to follow the law, which includes adhering to window tinting regulations.
I recall my first encounter with a Washington State Patrol trooper during my high school years. He gave me a speeding ticket and told me that my cracked windshield and bald tires could be another write-up. I learned my lesson quickly.
Window Tint Enforcement Ramps Up in Tri-Cities and Yakima
In a recent posting, the Yakima Police are reminding drivers about window tinting on their vehicles.
Here's the message they are sending to drivers:
So if your teen is begging for window tinting on their ride, just remember those guidelines so you don't end up with a hefty fix-it ticket from the WSP, Yakima, or Tri-Cities police.
