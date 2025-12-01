Snow Forecasted for PNW as Temps Take a Dive

It's that time of year, and we'll start seeing snow around the Tri-Cities, and we might even see some snow flurries in the Columbia Basin as well.

Cold Front Brings Tri-Cities a Shot at Snow

I was driving back from the Lewis/Clark Valley after visiting my son, and ran into a little bit of snow outside of Burbank and near Lyons Ferry. It looked to be about an inch of snow, and luckily, the roads were clear.

The Northwest Weather Service out of Spokane is saying that snow is on the way for areas like Ritzville and Spokane, but the good news is that we are looking at less than a half inch of snow, according to the report.

Tri-Cities Braces for Possible Weekend Snow

How is the Tri-Cities weather shaping up for this week?

Early in the week (Dec 1–3): temperatures are cold, with overnight lows around freezing. The days are forecast to be cloudy to partly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s °F.

Later in the week (Dec 4–6), it warms up, highs get into the mid-50s by Friday and Saturday. Rain or drizzle (not snow) is expected on Saturday.

Given the forecast data, it seems highly improbable that Tri-Cities will see snow between December 1 and December 6. You might get a chilly few days or early-morning frost/freeze, but no snow accumulation.

Now, if you are traveling through the PNW this week, the odds are that you will encounter some snow in the higher elevations, but it looks like the lower elevations will see little to no snow.