From Sunshine to Storms: The Wild Weather Forecast for Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities area is set to experience a mix of rain and cooler temperatures in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Here's The Tri-Cities Weather Forecast Is Looking Like For Thanksgiving

As the Bomb Cyclone arrival has overtaken Washington State weather forecasts, we are seeing high winds and snow on the west side of the state. Still, as we get closer to Thanksgiving in the Tri-Cities, our weather forecast looks slightly different than the rest of the state.

Here's what you can expect:

Wednesday 11/20/24

Rain is likely in the afternoon, particularly after 4 PM, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 54°F. Winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 26 mph. However, any rainfall is expected to be light, with less than a tenth of an inch possible.

By Wednesday night, the rain will taper off, primarily before 10 PM. Temperatures will dip to around 39°F under mostly cloudy skies, with east winds at 5-8 mph. Rainfall amounts will remain light.

Thursday 11/21/24

The day starts with mostly cloudy skies and a cooler high of 47°F. There's a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 10 AM. Winds will shift to the northwest at around 7 mph.

Thursday night will bring a more consistent rain, especially after 10 PM, with an 80% chance of precipitation. The low will hover around 40°F, and rainfall could accumulate between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

Friday 11/22/24

Prepare for a wet day with a 90% chance of rain throughout Friday. Temperatures will peak at 50°F, making it slightly warmer but still damp.

Rain is likely to continue Friday night, particularly before 4 AM, with the chance of precipitation dropping slightly to 70%. The low will be near 38°F under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Beyond:

The weekend starts with a 30% chance of rain on Saturday morning, but skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. The high will reach 49°F. Saturday night will be drier, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 33°F.

Sunday offers a brief break from the rain, with partly sunny skies and a high near 46°F. However, a slight chance of rain returns Sunday night, with temperatures dipping to around 30°F.

Early next week, expect cooler highs near 42°F on Monday under mostly cloudy skies. The chance of rain persists into Monday night and Tuesday, though it will likely remain light.

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, Washington State weather might be a little crazy over the next week, but Tri-Cities will remain wet and soggy.

