As I write this, it's sunny and 55, and quite a weird weather day for us in the Tri-Cities.

Grey Skies Ahead: A Chilly Weekend for the Tri-Cities

As we go into the weekend, the mountains will continue to get hard with snow, but it looks like the Tri-Cities will once again feel like a spring day...sort of.

According to the latest forecast:

Friday: Cloudy skies with a high around 52°F , cooling down to about 29°F overnight.

Saturday: Cooler , mainly cloudy with highs near 41°F and lows around 30°F .

Sunday: Considerable cloudiness continues, temps again near 41°F with lows about 37°F.

Weekend Forecast: Expect Clouds and Cooler Temps in the Tri-Cities

I'm still surprised that we've managed to avoid getting snow over the holidays, and as we head into January, it looks like we've just got clouds and wind for us over the next few days.

This weekend’s weather is pretty normal for mid-January in the Tri-Cities.

Typical temperatures for January in the area usually see highs in the low-40s and lows around the upper 20s to low 30s

So, as we get closer to the weekend, it looks surprisingly normal for us unless you are traveling outside of the Tri-Cities.