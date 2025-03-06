5 Things You Need To Know About Washington’s Tumbleweed Laws

5 Things You Need To Know About Tri-Cities Washington Tumbleweed Laws

It's the windy season here in the Tri-Cities as spring is approaching. A good gust of winds up to 55 mph isn't unheard of in the Columbia Basin.



Does Richland, Pasco, and Kennewick Have Tumbleweed Laws?

It's one of those things you don't think about a lot, but tumbleweeds can be a hassle to clean up and maintain. Believe it or not, there are laws in the Tri-Cities that you have to follow.

The City of West Richland put up a Facebook posting reminding homeowners what they're responsible for when it comes to tumbleweeds:

Typically for small amounts of tumbleweeds that gather on your property, BDI (Basin Disposal) requests that they be bagged/boxed/bundled like other yard waste.



The West Richland Municipal Code prohibits placing, piling, or storing of non-vehicles (unless BDI and/or the City of West Richland make a special request that you do).

These include items like rocks, dirt, and tumbleweeds, on city streets, sidewalks, alleys, or within improved portions of the public right-of-way. This ordinance aims to prevent traffic hazards and road damage. 10.12.045 Nonvehicles prohibited.

Other areas of the Tri-Cities include Pasco, which says: If the tumbleweeds are on your property, you are required to dispose of them.

Basin Disposal will pick up tumbleweeds with your regular garbage collection. You can also call the Fire Department Burn Line (509) 544-3098 to determine if you are permitted to burn the weeds.

Kennewick law: If the tumbleweeds are on your property, you are required to properly dispose of them. It is illegal to move tumbleweeds from your property onto a public street.

and lastly City of Richland says: In Washington, property owners are responsible for removing tumbleweeds from their properties. If tumbleweeds pile up on a property you don't own, you can file a complaint with the city.

Overall, Washington State residents are required to dispose of tumbleweeds on their properties. Check with your towns and always call the burn line on which days you can safely burn.

