Tri-Cities Washington Most Hated Halloween Candy Is a Traditional Favorite!?

Our Poll Results Reveal The Least Favorite Halloween Candy In Tri-Cities Washington

Time to break out the Halloween decorations and start planning your costumes. And, of course, time to start stocking up on candy for all of the Trick-or-Treaters. But what kind of candy should you get?



What's Your Least Favorite Halloween Candy?

If you’re in Tri-Cities, you might want to steer clear of the least favorite Halloween candy.

We did a poll on our Facebook page and received over 178 comments on the most disliked candy at Halloween and it turned out, it's a traditional Halloween candy given out every year.

The list was huge but one candy kept creeping to the top of dislike.

Black Licorice was a close second but the #1 most hated candy in the Tri-Cities was Candy Corn!?

That’s right, the least favorite Halloween candy in Tri-Cities Washington is candy corn.

In fact, candy corn is one of the most polarizing candies out there.

People either love it or hate it. There doesn’t seem to be much middle ground. I saw the same with black licorice and circus peanuts.

So, why is candy corn so unpopular in Tri-Cities?

It could be because it’s a bit of an acquired taste. Or it could be because it’s often given out in large quantities and people end up getting sick of it quickly.

Whatever the reason, candy corn is definitely not a favorite among the locals in Tri-Cities.

If you’re looking for a more popular option, you might want to try chocolate or even gummy bears.

These are always popular choices and are sure to please most Trick-or-Treaters. Whatever you do, just make sure you stay away from candy corn---It's likely to get tossed in the garbage.

Do you agree with the least favorite Halloween candy in the Tri-Cities? What is your least favorite Halloween candy?

