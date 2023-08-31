5 Tri-Cities WA Hiking Trails That Might Be Better Than Badger Mountain
My wife is an avid hiker and we've done a lot of exploring around Tri-Cities Washington.
I'm sure my wife would say Badger Mountain is one of the best places to hike in the Columbia Basin. Badger offers amazing views and a challenging workout. Our dogs love the climb and it's one of the best places to hike in the Tri-Cities.
If you are an avid hiker or even a beginner hiker, there are some other great places also worth checking out right here in the Tri-Cities.
I'm a big fan of Candy Mountain, it's a little easier to climb and less crowded. I thought I'd do a list of some of the other places worth hiking and exploring in the Tri-Cities
Here are my five other picks besides Badger Mountain:
If there are other great hiking locations around the Tri-Cities Washington area, let me know in the comments below as I'd love to add them to a future list.